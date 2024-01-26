Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has finally begun to demolish a disused police station which went from tackling crime to becoming a magnet for trouble after closing nine years ago.

Wrecking crews today began demolishing the former Farringdon Hall Police Station, just off Durham Road.

Bal Singh and Coun Phil Tye on site

Abestos removal is underway before work begins to dismantle the main block of the building.

Almscliffe Dhesi Developments Ltd, part of the Almscliffe Dhesi Group, is carrying out the work.

The building has been a focus for antisocial behaviour and arson ever since it was decommissioned.

Developers were granted planning permission in June 2023 to demolish the former station and construct a £10million retail park in its place.

Once complete, the development will see the site transformed into a new retail hub comprising a B&M, Costa Drive-Thru, Greggs, Marie Curie, Westway Vets and a tanning salon, creating more than 100 jobs.

It will also offer a car park for around 110 vehicles, including accessible bays, cycle parking and electric vehicle charging points. In addition, an improved access to the site will be created from Durham Lane close to the A690 roundabout and the developers have assured planners that the McDonald’s entry point will be improved to alleviate queuing traffic on North Moor Lane.

Cllr Phil Tye, whose Silksworth Ward covers the site, has worked closely with Almscliffe director Bal Singh on the development and is delighted to see work finally begin on the site: "As someone who was born and raised in Silksworth, I am absolutely thrilled to be standing here today as work finally begins on the demolition of the site,” he said.

"This building has been nothing but a blight on our community since it closed its doors eight years ago, so it’s been great working with Bal, who shares our vision of once again making this a key pillar of the community, to breathe new life into the site.

The new retail hub is due to open early next year

"As councillors, we are committed to delivering a cleaner, greener, better Silksworth Ward but we can only do this by working with likeminded who share that ambition, and this is a great example of how we’re achieving that through such collaborative working to improve the lives of our residents.”

Bal Singh added: "It fills me with great pride to finally see work beginning on the demolition of the site.

"Having worked with Councillor Tye on this project for over five years, it has been a real labour of love for both of us as we’re both incredibly proud of the area and our city.

"Once complete, it will add real value to the community, creating over 100 jobs for local people and providing a significant boost to the local economy.