‘Delighted to be back’ - Beatlemania is returning to the North East

A Beatles tribute band is coming to the North East.

Beatlemania are set to perform at The Customs House, in South Shields, on Sunday, October 26, promising a night of celebration for The Beatles iconic hits.

Having played to sell-out audiences across the world, Beatlemania are firmly established as one of the best tribute shows around as they bring their ‘The Magic of The Beatles’ show to the North East.

The group is well known for its detailed recreations, using period-authentic instruments and costumes, alongside the signature stage chemistry between the Lennon and McCartney characters.

The new tour marks the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night—the band’s first film and accompanying album.

The first half of the performance is dedicated to songs from that landmark year, 1964, when The Beatles first rose to international fame.

Following the early hits, the show spans the band’s career with a wide selection of classics including She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand, Help!, Day Tripper, Hey Jude, Something, and Get Back.

Running for two hours, the show mixes music with Beatles-era humour and historical context.

From the early mop-top years to the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper, the production aims to recreate the full scope of The Beatles’ evolution on stage.

David Peterson, who plays Paul McCartney, said: “We are delighted to be back on the road with this brand-new show that celebrates The Beatles, and the launch of the band onto the world stage back in 1964.

“We absolutely love performing these timeless hits and look forward to sharing these on our 2025 tour.”

Tickets for Beatlemania start from £27.50 and are available via: https://customshouse.co.uk/music/beatlemania/.