NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2025 North East: (L-R) Nigel Smith, Lee Dewing, Steven Taylor | NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2025 North East

A Sunderland builder has been recognised as one of the region’s top site managers at the National House Building Council (NHBC)’s prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2025.

Honouring the North East region’s best site managers for their dedication to raising standards in house building, the awards represent one of the most highly-regarded competitions in the housing industry.

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2025 crowned three regional winners at the Royal Armouries New Dock Hall in Leeds on Friday 3 October 2025, including Steven Taylor of Duchy Homes North East in the Medium Builder category for his work at The Meadows in Sunderland.

“Congratulations to all the winners. They have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards,” said Tobias Hollis, NHBC Regional Director for the North East. “Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running.

“This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. The Medium Builder category pertains to site managers employed by a company or group that builds between 51 and 1,000 new homes with NHBC warranty cover each year.

With a series of regional events taking place throughout the UK to announce the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award winners and celebrate the achievements of the Quality Award recipients, Mr Taylor will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2026.