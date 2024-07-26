Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A poignant ceremony has taken place at the grave of a Washington soldier on the 50th anniversary of his death.

The graveside ceremony was attended by Graham's uncle, Doug Melton, front. Picture by John Carson. | John Carson

On July 21, 1974, no. 24263443 Guardsman Graham Lawson, Second Battalion Coldstream Guards, became the first soldier to be killed while serving with the UN in Cyprus during the intervention on the island.

He was only 17.

Turkish forces had invaded the island a day earlier. A ceasefire line was established from August 1974, which became the United Nations Buffer Zone in Cyprus; the "Green Line", which is still in place today.

Exactly half-a-century later over 40 people attended the memorial service at Washington Cemetery to commemorate the Barmston soldier, killed as weapons were collected from Turkish Cypriot forces seeking protection from the UN.

A gun fired while being loaded onto a truck and the stray bullet killed him.

Captain Philip Brazier, an Army Reservist from 75 Engineer Regiment, learned about Guardsman Lawson while researching the 186 personnel to die in service with United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

After contacting the Washington History Society and North East Memorials Project, he decided to commemorate Guardsman Lawson.

The soldier’s family were represented at the ceremony by his uncle and aunt, Doug and Gayle Melton. Also present were representatives from the Royal British Legion, Coldstream Guards Association and members of Holy Trinity Church, Washington.

Captain Ian Fowler, Padre of 1st Battalion Irish Guards drove from the battalion’s Windsor barracks to conduct the service. The regiment was represented by Lt Alex Hanbury, Commander of the Guards Recruit Platoon at Catterick, who took leave from an exercise to attend.

The Last Post was performed by cornet player David Petherick from the church.

Captain Brazier said: "I picked up on the story of Guardsman Lawson and the fact that he was the only British soldier killed during the Turkish Intervention / Invasion.

The graveside ceremony for Guardsman Graham Lawson was attended by his uncle and aunt Doug and Gayle Melton, right. Picture by John Carson. | John Carson

"I felt it was an important thing to do and I'm exceedingly overwhelmed by the support I received from the local community, Holy Trinity, the British Legion and Coldstream Guards Association.

"His uncle, Doug, was very appreciative.