Jean Hindmarch.

The daughter of a ‘beautiful and caring’ woman killed in a collision has issued a heartfelt tribute.

At around 4.10pm on Monday, December 18, police received a report a pedestrian had been in a collision with a grey Dacia Duster next to Aldi on Easedale Gardens in Wrekenton, not far from the border with Sunderland.

Emergency services attended the scene and took the pedestrian to hospital. Sadly, the 82 year-old who can now be named as Jean Hindmarch died as a result of her injuries on December 22.

Jean’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Today, Wednesday, December 27, her daughter issued a special tribute via Northumbria Police.

“Mam was well known and respected in the community. She was a very good person, she would put everyone in front of herself, especially her family," she said.

“She was a beautiful person who was very caring, always putting others needs before her own. She was loved by everyone who knew her because of her heart of gold.”

Northumbria Police said, after the initial collision report, an investigation was launched by officers form the Force’s Motor Patrols department.

The driver of the car, a 56-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

A 63-year-old woman was also arrested and was released under investigation.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, the officer in charge of the case said: “This is absolutely not the outcome we wanted and our thoughts are with Jean’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. Please respect their privacy and allow them to grieve.

“A full investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to the collision.

“Last week, we issued an appeal for witnesses and I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to share information and speak with us. Your help is greatly appreciated.

“The area was very busy at the time, and so I would like to ask once again, for anyone who is yet to come forward, to please get in touch and share what you know as eve the smallest piece of information could help our enquiries.

“If you saw a grey Dacia Duster driving in the area, or, if you saw Jean in her pink coat please contact us. We are also keen to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage.”