Sunderland danger driver who sparked Christmas Day police chase avoids jail
A danger driver who sparked a Christmas Day police chase has kept his freedom.
Officers had tried to pull over Robert McConville on West Wear Street in Sunderland in the early hours of December 25 last year, but he "sped off".
Newcastle Crown Court heard he drove over a footpath and across a grassed area then travelled at 50mph in a 30mph zone before he eventually stopped.
Prosecutor Rachel Butt told the court: "A police officer followed the defendant and illuminated lights on the vehicle, indicating for the defendant to stop and pull over however the defendant failed to do so.
“He drove for approximately 200m then looked as though he was stopping to pull over. He then sped off and drove over a footpath and across a grassed area then out of sight from the police officer."
The court heard the police followed and caught up with McConville's vehicle and he drove off at around 50mph in a 30mph zone before he eventually pulled over.
MrConville, 35, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen. Miss Butt said his basis of plea was he acted out of "panic and stupidity" after he saw the police and that the chase lasted only around five minutes.
McConville said the footpath he went on was a well known "rat run" but accepted what he did was dangerous. Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said McConville was living in his car at the time and living a chaotic lifestyle but wants to earn a living and positively contribute to society.
Miss Recorder Rebecca Brown told McConville: "It was good fortune there was not more serious consequences."
McConville was sentenced to a community order for two years with alcohol monitoring and rehabilitation requirements.