Dad-of-six who said he had "no memory" of involvement in Sunderland riot jailed

Northumbria Police - no reproduction without permission

A dad-of-six who said he had "no memory" of his involvement in a city centre riot has been locked up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Polley, who was wearing an England flag over his pink shirt, joined in the shocking scenes that erupted in Sunderland on August 2 last year and mirrored similar unrest around the country.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during the widespread trouble that day, which involved hundreds of people, police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as areas became unsafe for ordinary members of the public. Polley's involvement in the disorder was caught on camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said Polley could be seen drinking from a can and "milling around" with others at Keel Square in the city.

Mr Pallister said: "He came into possession of an England flag which he draped over his shoulders. As instances of disorder began to break out the defendant was seen close to the Empire Theatre, at the front of the crowd confronting officers in protective equipment. The group were pushing a picnic table towards the police line."

Mr Pallister said the picnic table was then left up against a police van and Polley then dragged some beer kegs and added: "He can be seen dragging a piece of temporary metal fencing and throwing it towards the vehicle."

Polley then attempted to break up a wooden bench, seemingly to use for further missiles. When questioned after his arrest Polley said he had attended to show support for the protest. Mr Pallister said: "He said he had had three or four pints before attending and admitted he had been with the crowd walking the streets."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polley denied he had taken part in any violent incidents but Mr Pallister said he was then shown CCTV and added: "The defendant said he had no memory of what can been seen, of what he could be seen to be doing."

The 41-year-old, of Langdale, Washington, Tyne and Wear, who has four previous convictions, later admitted riot. Judge Amanda Rippon said it was an "orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder" and anyone involved in mass unrest must expect a deterrent sentence.

Judge Rippon jailed Polley for three years and eight months and told him: "You said in interview you hadn't participated in any violent acts nor had you encouraged anyone else to do so. When shown the cctv clips I have watched you said you couldn't remember doing what you can be plainly seen to have done."

Mr Pallister said across the city that day officers had been met with "serious and sustained" levels of violence and added: "Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties. Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire and business premises were smashed. Laura Miller, defending, said Polley had recently broken up with his partner, who he has six children with. Miss Miller added: "He is ashamed of his actions."

The court heard Polley has mental health problems and has suffered tragedy.