Dad and son firefighters to spend Father's Day working together after proud moment

Clive and Ben Hudson. Submitted picture.

Watching his son’s passing out as a firefighter is a day Clive Hudson will never forget.

The 57-year-old from Peterlee has spent 18 years as a Firefighter with County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) and called it the “best job in the world.”

In February this year, Clive, who works on Peterlee White Watch, was bursting with pride to see his son, Ben Hudson, 21, follow in his footsteps when he qualified as an apprentice firefighter with Cohort 7.

Now the pair are set to spend their first Father’s Day both working for the Service on Sunday, June 16.

Clive said: “It was amazing to see Ben become a firefighter.

“I will remember Ben’s pass out for the rest of my life.

“It was a very proud day for me and Ben’s mam.”

Ben was inspired to become a Firefighter by his dad after growing up listening to stories of his time in the Service.

Clive joined aged 39 after spending nearly two decades working in a factory.

He started out at Peterlee Fire Station on Green Watch in September 2006 where he spent more than six years before moving to Peterlee White Watch to work alongside his pal, Lenny Godber.

Ben said: “Dad inspired me to join the Fire Service.

“Growing up, the crews used to visit my primary school, and everyone would be like, ‘Ben, that’s your dad!’

“So, there would be a massive sense of pride, even when I was younger.

“Being able to say to people your dad is a Firefighter and the reaction you get from people is brilliant.

“He is definitely an inspiration.”

A strong work ethic and a passion for helping others runs in the Hudson family, as Ben’s mam, Janine, is a retired midwife, his sisters, Aimee, and Beth, also work for the NHS, while his brother, Tom, is a hotel manager.

Before starting his training, Ben worked in Tesco and studied Sport and Exercise Science at East Durham College.

But a career serving his community was always the dream and Ben is loving every minute of it.

“I am really enjoying it,” he said.

“It is completely different to anything I have ever experienced before workwise.

“So far, it’s been the best job in the world!”

Dad Clive, who is also an On-Call Firefighter at Wheatley Hill Fire Station, said the people he works with are like his “second family” and loves seeing Ben progress in his new career.