Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

A criminal caused a violent eight-hour standoff on the roof of a posh hotel after he met an ex-partner he was banned from seeing - hours after being released from prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kallan Hamilton was let go on licence for unrelated offences on the same day he visited the Cairn Hotel in Jesmond, Newcastle, in May. Newcastle Crown Court heard the 23-year-old had met up with the woman who was meant to be protected from him via a restraining order.

Police were alerted to the breach and attended the hotel room where the couple were staying but the brute refused to come down. Instead, the court heard how he climbed out of a window onto the roof where he attempted to throw bricks at cops down below while also damaging the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement, one hotel guest said £10,000 worth of damage was caused to her car which she needed to transport her poorly husband to and from hospital. Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced Hamilton to 28 months behind bars and told him: "On the 29th of May you were released from prison and went straight to the Cairn Hotel with (your ex-partner).

"Police attended the hotel to effect an arrest on you for licence recall. He was given your room number booked in her name. You pretended to be her brother and refused to answer the door and then you climbed out of the hotel window onto the hotel roof.

Cairn Hotel, Jesmond | Google

"You were drinking from a bottle of vodka and continued to drink from that bottle of vodka until it was empty. You then refused to come down, you stayed on the roof for eight hours during which time you pulled cable wire and kicked out at a business sign."

The court heard Hamilton then ripped bricks from the roof and launched them below, one of which missed a police officer while another struck the woman's vehicle. The victim told the court that she had been staying at the hotel while her poorly husband was receiving treatment nearby and needed the car to take him on breaks when possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was estimated around £10,000 worth of damage was caused to the car and the woman said the replacement didn't have space to accommodate his wheelchair. Hamilton, of Fatfield, Washington, Tyne and Wear, pleaded guilty to affray, two counts of criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker, and breach of a restraining order.

The judge told him: "You are so lucky you didn't seriously hurt someone that day. If you had hit someone with a brick I would be locking up for a decade and wouldn't bat an eyelid about it."

Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

In another impact statement, the police officer involved who had a brick thrown at him said he was appalled at Hamilton's actions. Jordan Parkinson, defending, told the court: "He has little recollection of the evening due to his intoxication.

"On reflection in his sober state, he is disgusted by his behaviour. (The ex-partner) had facilitated the contact and arranged form them to meet and book the hotel room. He had just got out of custody that day. He accepts that he is the one who is subject to that order."

Judge Rippon also ordered Hamilton to pay a victim surcharge of £228 which will go directly to the victim whose car he struck.