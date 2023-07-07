YouTube prankster admits Newcastle Airport bomb hoax

A YouTube prankster who recorded himself walking through the North East's busiest airport claiming to have a bomb is facing a lengthy jail term.

Garard Ndela was arrested just minutes after turning up at Newcastle International Airport.

Garard Ndela has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to communicating false information about a bomb hoax. (Pic: Northumbria Police)

The 19-year-old was recording himself in the terminal building walking past the check-in desks and claiming to have an explosive device.

He had intended to upload the footage to his YouTube channel but the recording was quickly interrupted by security staff and officers from Northumbria Police, who detained him.

Ndela, of Ellison Villas in Gateshead, was taken into custody and subsequently charged. He appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 5, where he pleaded guilty to communicating false information about a bomb hoax.

He has been remanded in custody until August 2, when he is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Steve Byrne of Northumbria Police, said the case served as a warning for anyone who thinks this type of behaviour is acceptable:

He added: "Carrying out a prank of this nature at an airport is an incredibly stupid thing to do and can come with a jail term of up to seven years."

"Ndela planned his controversial skit and was naïve enough to believe he could get away with it unchallenged. However, this reckless behaviour is in fact a criminal offence and not something the criminal justice system takes lightly.

"I have no doubt that his appalling actions will have alarmed staff and caused unnecessary distress to passengers and visitors – it is only right that he was detained and arrested.

"The fact he has pleaded guilty and admitted his actions in court speaks volumes and I hope our communities know we take these type of offences incredibly seriously.