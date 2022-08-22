Youth left needing critical care in hospital after assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leyton Kennedy, 18, had been travelling in a large group on a double-decker bus near Sunderland before the trouble in 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard they were asked to leave the vehicle due to their behaviour and violence then flared in the street.

A youth was punched and kicked unconscious by Kennedy and another attacker and was left unable to move his legs.

Leyton Kennedy.

He had to be put on a ventilator in hospital but was released in days after his condition improved.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court Kennedy had been smoking and drinking on the bus and had been sticking his fingers up.

Mr Hedworth said: "Because of the bad behaviour of the group they were instructed to leave the bus in Shiney Row."

Mr Hedworth said once off the bus, Kennedy initially started to argue with another man and the victim intervened to try and break it up.

Mr Hedworth added: "The defendant was upset about that. He challenged the complainant about getting involved and punched the complainant.

"He went on to punch him a number of times. At that stage, a co-accused also kicked the complainant in the head and the defendant stamped on his chest and kicked him in the side.

"The complainant was left unconscious and the defendant and the co-accused ran off.

"Two gentlemen in a car witnessed the assault. They stopped their vehicle and came to the assistance of the complainant."

The court heard that when paramedics arrived, the male was unable to move his legs and he was rushed to the RVI.

He was put on a ventilator and given critical care, but he was discharged a couple of days later after his condition improved and he was deemed well enough.

Mr Hedworth said that the victim did not provide a formal impact statement but said he had become more nervous since the attack.

Kennedy, of Lingmell Ave, Albany, Washington, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In mitigation, the court heard that Kennedy had been of previous good character and had stayed out of trouble in the two years that had passed since the attack.

Mr Recorder Tony Hawks told him: "It was a thoroughly unpleasant and unnecessary assault upon a boy effectively, who was rendered unconscious by being punched and kicked.

"Let me say this to you, when people engage in mindless violence of this sort, the consequences can be a lot worse.

"Kicking people and knocking them to the ground can result in them being killed or permanently disabled.

"It was a serious assault involving kicking."

However, the judge added: "I've read reports about you. You've kept out of trouble since and are obviously capable of living a normal life.

"I hope this is the last time you will get into trouble."

Kennedy was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.