Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A youth who stabbed a 15-year-old girl after he followed her around town when she finished school has been convicted of her murder.

Holly Newton and a 16-year-old boy were both attacked by the teen, who was carrying a kitchen knife, in a confrontation in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, in January 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Holly, who had told a pal she felt "stalked" by her killer, was attacked in a back lane and it was when the other boy tried to help her that he was also stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the killing the youth briefly started to cry then said: "Oh, what have I done?"

Prosecutor David Brooke KC told the court Holly suffered 36 injuries caused by the knife, which broke during the attack, that lasted at least one minute.

Mr Brooke said 12 of them were stab wounds, 19 others were caused by a "slashing motion" and five were to her hands, where she had tried to stop the attack.

A teenage defendant, who cannot be named, denied murder of Holly and wounding charges in relation to the boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted manslaughter, as well as having a bladed article but claimed his "mind went blank" when he carried out the stabbing.

Jurors have now convicted the youth of murder of Holly and wounding with intent in relation to the boy.

The teen remained expressionless as the guilty verdicts were delivered.

He will be sentenced at a later date but Mr Justice Hilliard warned the teen faces Detention at His Majesty's Pleasure, which is effectively a life sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said the minimum term the youth must spend behind bars will be determined at the sentence hearing.

Mr Brooke told the court Holly had left school for the day on January 27 last year and walked into Hexham, where she visited some shops with two others.

Mr Brooke said: "CCTV in the town centre shows that shortly before 4pm (the defendant) was following those three, at a distance.

"You will be able to watch the CCTV and it is quite clear he was being careful not to be seen by them for the next 45 minutes or so."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the deadly confrontation happened when Holly and others stopped off at a Pizza shop.

Mr Brooke said the defendant initially stayed out of sight but eventually he ended up speaking to Holly in a back lane near the eatery.

He added: "What Holly didn't know is that he had a knife with him."

The court heard what happened in the lane was not captured on any cameras but the boy who was stabbed heard her screaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brooke said: "He heard Holly's screams and ran into the alleyway. He said at first he didn't fully understand what was happening but could see (the defendant) was attacking her.

"He saw Holly on the ground and pulled (the defendant) off in a headlock but he was then attacked himself and also received stab injuries.

"He then ran for help to the pizza shop next to the alleyway.

"There were passers-by and people in the shop who also went to stop (the defendant). He was pulled off Holly while still stabbing her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brooke said the knife being used by the defendant broke in the attack.

The court heard Holly was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and "all efforts" were made to save her but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Mr Brooke said CCTV around the alleyway indicates that the attack lasted for "at least one minute".

After the guilty verdict, Holly's mum Micala Trussler read a heartfelt statement about her daughter to the packed courtroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fighting back tears, she said: "Holly was a beatiful child. She was my firstborn, a clingly child who never left my side.

"She grew into a funny and happy teenager who would do anything for anyone."

Mrs Trussler said there was nothing Holly couldn't do and she would try any sports, just to have a go.

She added: "She fell in love with dancing, it gave her an opportunity to express herself and helped her self confidence enormously, it genuinely made her feel fearless."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Trussler said Holly was a quiet student who "just got on with her work" and she never received a bad report from her teachers.

The grieving mum said her daughter would "do anything to make people smile" and had a love of animals, especially her pet cat, who would wait outside her bedroom door for her and still does to this day.

Mrs Trussler added: "However, Holly isn't there to open the door."

After the emotional statement, trial judge Mrs Justice Hilliard said: "It's this kind of devastation knives leave in their wake when people carry them and use them."