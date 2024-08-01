Young Sunderland sex offender caught with child abuse images and extreme pornography

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man who passed on sickening child abuse videos has kept his freedom after he was snared by an organisation based in the US.

Michael McBryde, then 17, received the illegal content before he distributed them elsewhere on the social media site Kik.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the videos included children as young as six-years-old.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "The offences took place between the 13th April 2022 to 8th May 2022.

"The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children which is an organisation based in the United States of America received a reference from the social media site Kik.

"That related to the uploading of indecent images of children by somebody using the Kik platform using the username Raven_22.

"The referral also referenced the IP address of the username and the user's e-mail.

"They were able to link the username, email address and IP address to the defendant.

"That initial referral reported one category A video having been distributed by the defendant and one category B video having been distributed by the defendant and there was also evidence of the defendant possessing extreme pornography.

"As a result of that information, his home address was attended by police officers on the 4th of August 2023.

"When that was examined, four extreme pornographic videos were found on the device."

McBryde, now 20, of Murton Street, Sunderland, was arrested and made admissions in interview.

He told officers he was disappointed in himself and couldn't explain why he had gone on to view the material.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing indecent images and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Claire Anderson, defending, said McBryde hopes to attend university to complete qualifications in art and design with the aim to pursue a career in theatrics.

Ms Anderson added: "This is not a significant amount of images, I say that not to minimise his offending at all.

"The pre-sentence report says he has good insight in relation to these offences.

“He is aware it's not a victimless crime by any stretch of the imagination but he's not somebody who receives and distributes images on an industrial scale."

Mr Recorder James Wood KC sentenced McBryde to a two-year community order.

The recorder told him: "You are a young man of good character who was brought up in care which is not easy for anyone.

"You need to understand that a community order is not a let-off, it is going to be onerous."

He must sign the sex offender's register for five years and complete additional rehabilitation programmes.