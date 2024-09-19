Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunk teenager who killed her best friend in a horrific 70mph crash after she ignored her passengers' screams to slow down has been locked up for eight years.

Yasmin Martin got behind the wheel of a hired Vauxhall Astra, which she was driving for the first time that evening, after a Friday night out at six pubs with pals in Sunderland in December 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard while in "no fit state to drive" and with three friends in the vehicle, Martin tore along the 30mph A1231 in Pallion at around 70mph.

Her "closest friend" and backseat passenger Mia Marsh, who was just 17, died in the vehicle from a head injury when Martin lost control and hit a crash barrier.

Mia Marsh died in a crash in December 2022 | NP

One witness said Martin, who was four days away from her 18th birthday, had been driving "like she didn't care, like she was invincible" before she lost control and would increase her speed and become "angry" when being asked to slow down.

When questioned after the smash, Martin, who had been friends with Mia since they were at nursery, claimed an "old man" had bought her a drink, which must have been spiked, during the night out but CCTV showed that was a lie.

The now 19-year-old mum, of Aldwych Road, Sunderland, who has never been in trouble before, later admitted causing death by dangerous driving but while on bail for the offence has been posting about her happy life events and holidays on social media.

Yasmin Martin arriving at a previous hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | sn

Meanwhile, Mia's heartbroken mum Danielle McQuade said in an impact statement, which was read in court, she is now "stuck in a nightmare I cannot wake up from" and added: "No matter how hard I scream or how hard I cry in bed, I cannot wake up from it.

"The pain we are going through it unimaginable.

"I have to see her friends having families, going on holidays and enjoying life, something she won't get a chance to do.

"We miss her in an unbelievable way, our hearts are forever broken."

Ms McQuade added: "Yasmin has been lucky enough to have her 18th birthday, living her life as if she's done nothing wrong, enjoying holidays and posting about life on social media.

"This has shocked me and been really upsetting while Mia has been robbed of any future to enjoy special birthdays or a career and have a family of her own.

"Mia loved life and was full of life."

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court Martin had no experience of driving the Astra vehicle until that evening and was not insured to drive it, when she and her friends, including Mia, visited six licenced premises.

Mr Wardlaw said: "The group all drank pints of Strongbow dark fruits cider, Jager bombs and Vodka Red Bull."

The court heard when the group reached the last bar Martin saw an ex partner, which made her "irate".

She then told a worker she had a car parked nearby and he responded by saying he hoped she was not driving it.

Mr Wardlaw said: "It was obvious to him she was in no fit state to drive, being too drunk."

The court heard Martin was served with a vodka and Red Bull when she said she was not driving.

When the group left the bar at 12.44am, Martin headed towards the drivers' seat of her car but was stopped by that same worker and Mia got behind the wheel.

But after they stopped for petrol and Martin became "fussy" about someone else driving, she took over.

Mr Wardlaw said the passengers described Martin's driving as "too fast" and one of them told the others to get their seatbelts on as a result.

He added: "One confirmed she heard the others shouting, telling her to slow down. However, she ignored their requests and increased the speed."

The court heard Martin appeared to become "more angry" when she was told to slow.

It was was on a bend that she lost control of the car.

Martin was almost twice the legal alcohol limit for driving.

Judge Christopher Prince disqualified her from driving for 124 months and said she must pass an extended test before she can be behind the wheel again.

Judge Prince said the passengers knew Martin had been drinking but added: "They didn't know you were going to drive in the manner that you did.

"They got into that car expecting you would take care of them."

Judge Prince added: "There is nothing this court can say and no sentence a court can impose that can, even to the smallest extent and is not intended to, reflect the terrible and appalling loss of life occasioned by your offending.

"Mia Marsh was a 17-year-old teenager, her whole life ahead of her."

Judge Prince said Martin was immature at the time, has never been in trouble before and had a difficult childhood.

Matthew Bean, defending, said Martin, who no longer drinks, accepts full responsibility for what happened and added: "Mia Marsh was at the time her closest friend and she will have to live with the fact she caused her death.

Mr Bean said Martin "wishes that she could turn back the clock".