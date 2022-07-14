Yob branded ‘strange lad’ after using rock to damage Sunderland police station and van in bid to be arrested

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy District Judge Gary Garland’s assessment of Joe Cook, 28, came after he heard of his deliberate wrecking spree at Southwick.

Cook, of Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, used the object to cause £300 of damage on Sunday, July 10, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Cook, who had been made subject to a two-year community order for assault just three weeks earlier, made no effort to flee.

Southwick Police Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, he sat on a wall and waited to be arrested, said defence solicitor Gerry Armstrong, who did not reveal his client’s motivation for his bizarre act.

But Judge Garland refused to jail Cook, saying to do so would “corrupt the system” of justice.

He instead ordered him to pay full compensation to Northumbria Police and warned him to stay out of trouble for two years.

Referring to Cook’s desire to be imprisoned, the judge told Mr Armstrong: “I could help him out there.”

Addressing Cook, he added: “I’ll tell you, you’re a strange lad.

“It’s a while since I’ve had somebody who wanted to get into prison and doing something so stupid to get in there.

“The reason why you resorted to this unusual matter of throwing stones at a police station and a police van, doesn’t really interest me.

“No-one in their right mind should be doing it. You’re not going to corrupt the system by getting the result you want.

“Do yourself a favour, you don’t want all this trouble.”

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said of jobless Cook: “He picked up a rock and threw it a couple of times at a riot vehicle.

“He moved on to the police station and shattered the front door.”

Cook, who the court heard owes £3,100 in past fines and costs, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Mr Armstrong said: “He just stayed outside and sat on the wall for the policeman.

“I’ve given him advice that his way of dealing with it is completely the wrong way.”