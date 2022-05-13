Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which took place at the Conservative Club in Seaham, County Durham, on April 29, is also being investigated by the council after “a number of complaints”.

The BBC reports two blood-soaked performers attacked each other with a garden strimmer and glass during the event, which was not advertised as a “death match”.

The event, put on by Colliery Championship Wrestling (CCW), had offered discounted family tickets and it is claimed children can be seen in the audience in mobile phone footage of the show.

CCW promoter James Barrass has since apologised and told the BBC the match between wrestlers Ronnie Thatcher and Blizzard “escalated” and the use of weapons happened without his prior knowledge.

He said: “I spoke to the two guys afterwards. We had discussions and obviously that will not be happening again.”

Mr Barrass said he is now planning on hosting more “death matches” but only for over-18s, adding that medics were present on the night but “didn’t have to do too much”.

Teesside-based Wrestler Benji drew attention to the show on social media, tweeting: “The videos I’ve seen there was a mother shielding their child’s face as blood and glass went everywhere.

The event took pace at Seaham Conservative Club

“Families don’t see company logos or names they just see ‘the wrestling’.

“This harms everyone unless we open our mouths and let people know this isn’t what you get from a proper, family-friendly wrestling show.

“I know workers who do death matches properly, in front of the correct audience and as safe as possible.”