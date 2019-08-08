Would-be thief tried to steal power saw from Lidl in bid 'to make some money'
A man who tried to steal a power saw from a branch of Lidl has landed himself in court.
Nathan Cole, 36, tried to take the tool from Lidl in Mautland Square, Houghton.
He was stopped by a security guard as he tried to leave the store, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.
“Cole entered the store accompanied by a woman,” said Lee Poppett, prosecuting,
“They went to the back of the store before leaving via the self-service tills.
“They paid for some food items, but did not pay for a Sabre power saw valued at just shy of £30.”
Cole was challenged by the security guard who stopped him after a brief struggle.
“The female left the store,” added Mr Poppett.
“Police were called, and it’s fair to say Cole was compliant.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He told officers he had met the woman by chance at a bus stop, and he had gone to the Lidl store to, in his words, make some money.”
Cole, of Byron Street, Easington Lane, admitted theft on June 27.
He has 51 previous convictions.
Tom Morgan, defending, said: “Mr Cole has been a drug user since he was 11-years-old, and a hard drug user since he was 19.
“He had not offended for two years before this shop theft.
“A significant life event caused him to relapse, but he has dealt with that and is clean again.”
Cole was ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs.
The money will be added to his existing fines account of approximately £1,500 and deducted weekly from his benefits.