Woman who stabbed partner with 8in blade after row over who she had been texting is jailed

Donna Bewick and her partner had been out for a few drinks on March 1 but things turned sour during the night out and the trouble continued later in theevening.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that a zimmer frame was used first during an initial altercation back at Bewick's home, although it was not confirmed who ithad been used by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard as the situation escalated, Bewick eventually picked up a knife and stabbed the woman in her shoulder and back.

Donna Bewick.

​Brian Russell, prosecuting, said the couple had recently got back together following a separation, but had originally been together for ten years.

Mr Russell said: "They went out for a couple of drinks together at a number of public houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the evening a dispute arose between them because the defendant had been talking to a male and invited him back to their house.

"In any event, the couple took a taxi back to the defendant's house and arrived there at about 9:30 in the evening."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Russell said the argument escalated as Bewick began texting somebody after they got home.

He added: "The complainant got the wrong end of the stick, lost her temper and grabbed the phone off the defendant and texted '**** you' to the person whoshe was communicating with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This in turn caused the defendant to lose her temper."

The court heard that Bewick then picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her partner to her shoulder and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim also suffered cuts to her fingers and hands during a scuffle which followed.

Mr Russell said that the victim then ran to a neighbour's house for help and the police were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bewick told officers that she had been injured herself but a subsequent check revealed she has no injuries and she was arrested soon after.

The 53-year-old, of Ford Hall Drive, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was rushed to the RVI where she spent six days before being discharged.

Her injuries included a stab wound to the left side of her chest which resulted in a punctured lung, and two stab wounds to the left deltoid muscle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Russell added, via the victim's impact statement, that she had suffered with her mental health since the stabbing, and has lost feeling in her some of herfingers from nerve damage.

However, she went on to say: "Even after all of this I don't hate Donna. Ten years is a lot of time together is difficult to forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like she needs help for her drinking and her anger issues."

Vic Laffey, mitigating, told the court that his client was an electric wheelchair user, which wouldn't be accessible in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Laffey said: "She (Donna) has been waiting for this day to come. She's aware of the inevitable outcome.

"Things were going fairly swimmingly, they had been out and had few drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the course of being separated, the complainant had made other friends and Ms Bewick had also, and she was texting one of them.

"For some reason the complainant took exception to that and sent a fairly abusive message to who Ms Bewick was texting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this point Ms Bewick asks her to go and she refused to go. Then things effectively unravel quite dramatically after that.

"There is an altercation with the zimmer frame. But then the situation gets to the point where we have Ms Bewick pleading guilty to a very seriousoffence."

Advertisement Hide Ad