Woman who punched dog to death and threatened 82-year-old Wearside man spared immediate jail sentence

Natacha Brown punched the dog four times and the PDSA could do nothing to save it, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

Natasha Brown, 25, also bit her former girlfriend and grabbed her by the throat and threatened and pushed over the woman’s 82-year-old great uncle.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard how Brown, accompanied by her pet terrier, had met up with her ex-partner to discuss the return of some items and the pair had gone to the home of her great uncle in Washington.

Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said everything was fine at first, but after Brown had consumed lager and a bottle of wine, she tried to kiss and cuddle her ex, who said no and asked her to leave.

However, she wouldn’t and the situation escalated with Brown, who lives in Lumsden Terrace, Stanley, becoming aggressive.

Reading from a statement by Brown’s former partner, Ms Frame said they were in the sitting room trying to calm her down and Brown was threatening to smash the great uncle's phone if he called the police.

The statement went on: “Her dog was sitting on the sofa, she picked up her dog and punched it four times to the head with force. It was screaming. It went limp and lifeless.”

She said Brown then grabbed her ex by the throat and hit her head against the wall. She also bit her finger.

The statement said: “I was trying to comfort the dog and [my great uncle] was telling her to get out and she clenched her fist and told said ‘shut up or I will hit you as well’. Natasha pushed him in the chest causing him to fall back.”

Ms Frame said brown’s former partner managed to phone the police and when they arrived the dog appeared to be having a fit and was shaking uncontrollably. It was taken to the PDSA where vets said it had a bleed on its brain and an injured leg and they couldn’t save it.

Ms Frame said Brown told police: “I punched the dog because I couldn’t punch my ex – I’m sorry I didn’t mean to hurt her.”

In his statement, the elderly man said at 82-years-old he couldn’t stop the defendant and was frightened at what she would do next, during the incident on October 1.

Brown, who sobbed throughout the court hearing saying she was sorry, said: “I hate myself more than anybody else could.”

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “I have no doubts at all that there is very, very deep regret. She is still torturing herself about what she did.”

He said she takes medication for mental health problems.

Mr Westgarth said following a cocktail of medication and alcohol his client has clearly snapped.

He said: “Full of alcohol, full of drugs and she just absolutely snaps.”