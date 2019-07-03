Woman went ‘wild’ at Washington corner shop after stealing keg of Strongbow Dark Fruits cider

The incident happened at Sangha Stores near Washington. Picture: Google Streetview

Melissa Bone, 33, of Waterloo Walk, Sulgrave, spat at the owner of Sangha Stores and kicked displays over in the loud incident on April 1, a court heard.

She pleaded guilty to theft and two charges of assault and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for sentencing.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Around 6.30pm the owner was working in the store with his wife.

“His attention was drawn to a female customer who picked up a keg of Strongbow Dark Fruits valued at £10.”

He saw the woman – now identified as Bone – leave the store and followed her out.

“He saw the female over the road carrying the keg.

“He approached her and attempted to speak to her but she ignored him.”

The owner got hold of the keg, which Bone had wrapped in a jumper, informing her that it had not been paid for.

She followed him back into the store, demanding her jumper back.

“She is described as going wild, shouting abuse and kicking display items over.

“He attempted to restrain her however she kicked out at him.

“She spat at him which landed on his shoulder. He locked the door so the female could not get out and the police arrived shortly after.”

During the altercation another woman was assaulted.

In a statement read out at court, the owner said: “We are a small business that relies on customers to pay for items in order to stay in business and serve our local community.

“The spitting in particular was disgusting and unacceptable.

“For someone to spit at me when I am trying to defend my living is just despicable.”

Defence solicitor Kate Lewis said: “She was in drink when she went into the store.

“She can’t remember a great deal about the incident.”

Ms Lewis said Bone had been drinking whisky that day ‘to mask the issues that were going on in her life at the time’, including problems related to domestic violence.

Bone received a 12-month community order, during which she will have to receive treatment for alcohol misuse and attend rehabilitation days.