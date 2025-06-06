Woman taken to hospital following Sunderland collision as police appeal for witnesses

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Sunderland which saw a vehicle overturn.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.35pm on Saturday, May 31, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 northbound, close to the junction with the A19 at Herrington Interchange.

North East Ambulance Service. (Photo by National World)

“It was reported that a white Seat Ibiza and a grey BMW 340i had collided, causing the Seat to overturn.

“The driver of the BMW is reported to have left the scene on foot. Emergency services attended and the female driver of the Seat was recovered from the vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment. She was later discharged and is now recovering at home.

“Officers are investigating the report and are asking any witnesses with information to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.”

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250531-1318.

