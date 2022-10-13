News you can trust since 1873
Woman taken to hospital following hit and run on Queen Alexandra Road in Sunderland

A 35 year old woman has been taken to hospital following a hit and run in Sunderland this morning, October 13.

By Sam Johnson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 5:10pm

The incident, which occurred on Queen Alexandra Road, in Sunderland, happened at around 11.40am this morning (October 13) and resulted in a 35 year old female pedestrian being taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The unknown driver of the vehicle left the scene before leaving any details and police enqueies are now ongoing as to what happened.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.40am today (Thursday), police received a report of a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian that had occurred earlier that day at around 8.15am on Queen Alexandra Road in Sunderland.

The incident occurred on Queen Alexandra Road

“It was alleged that the driver of the car left the scene before leaving any details. The pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, went to hospital to be checked over with non-life threatening injuries.”

