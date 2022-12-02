Woman stabbed partner with kitchen knife and scratched '****' on his BMW

Chantelle Webber picked up a kitchen knife when "emotions blew over" during an argument and left the man with wounds to his side, bicep, back and head. She then went outside and smashed the windows of his car and scratched in the expletive.

At Newcastle Crown Court Webber, 24, of Ravenswood Road, Redhouse, Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding and criminal damage. She admitted the violence on the basis it was "excessive self defence" during a heated row. The court heard none of the victim's internal organs were damaged in the attack.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth said while the victim was able to pay for the car windows to be repaired, he was unable to fix the body work. Mr Hedworth told the court: "He was driving around with the word "****" written on it."

Chantelle Webber.

Judge Edward Bindloss told Webber: "You accept you lost control and stabbed him, causing a number of wounds to the right side, right bicep, left side ofthe back and left side of his head."

The judge said despite the seriousness of the offence, Webber, who had a troubled background, has been in no trouble before or since, is in employmentand is capable of rehabilitation. Webber was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

