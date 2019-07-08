The incident happened on Hartington Street in Roker. Image copyright Google Maps.

The woman’s ordeal happened at about 8.20pm on Wednesday, July 3, when the hoodie-wearing pair knocked on the door of an address on Hartington Street, which runs between Roker Avenue and Roker Baths Road.

The victim has answered the door at which point the men have sprayed her with some kind of liquid, believed to be ammonia, before fleeing the area.

Emergency services have attended and the 55-year-old was taken to hospital and has suffered no lasting injuries.

Inquiries to trace those responsible are ongoing and police are now appealing for help from members of the public as they try to trace the thugs.

Detective Constable David Holcroft said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances around this attack.

“Thankfully the liquid sprayed on the victim has not done any damage but the incident was very traumatic and she is very shaken up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers have been in the area all week carrying out house-to-house enquiries but we still need more witnesses to come forward.

“If you saw two men fleeing the area on Wednesday evening, or if you saw something that didn’t seem quite right, then please get in touch.”

Both men have been described as white and aged in their 20s.

The first man is described as about 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with stubble and scruffy in appearance. He was wearing a light grey hoody with the hood up.

The second man is described as about 6ft tall, of slim build and also scruffy in appearance. He was wearing a dark hoody at the time.