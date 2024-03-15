Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman caught with a screwdriver in a Sunderland street in the early hours has kept her freedom – having been threatened with jail.

At a first court hearing, Kelly Bonner, 38, admitted being in possession of the weapon in public and was warned the offence could lead to a prison term.

But on her return to be sentenced, magistrates allowed her to keep her liberty, instead handing her a community-based punishment.

Prosecutor Lucy Todd said when detained at 1.45am on Saturday, January 13, Bonner told police: “I carry it for protection because I live in Hendon.”

She revealed Bonner, of Cairo Street, was spotted by officers as she walked with a man in Suffolk Street, also Hendon.

Ms Todd added: “Officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a man and a woman.

“They stopped them and asked them to sit on a wall. A yellow-handled screwdriver was found on the ground behind her.

“When asked why she had it, she said, ‘I carry it for protection because I live in Hendon’.

“The defendant has 15 previous convictions from 24 offences and was last before a court in 2018 for failure to comply with a community order.

“This is possession of a weapon, but it was not used to threaten, no threats were made.”

Paul McAlindon, defending, told the South Tyneside court Bonner in fact had a different reason for having the weapon but did not elaborate.

He added: “This is the kind of case which often sees people say they are not guilty, but she was very candid with the police and has entered a guilty plea.

“It was not a situation where she was brandishing it or threatening anybody. She has a record of convictions but nothing similar.

“She continues to have various health issues and some drug issues and works voluntarily with Wear Recovery. There’s some additional support she needs.”

Magistrates sentenced Bonner to a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days, and she must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.