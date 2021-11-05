Woman smashed toughened door at Sunderland Royal Hospital after being taken to A&E by police

Heavily intoxicated Rebecca Maddison, 25, kicked out with such force at Sunderland Royal Hospital, the toughened glass smashed.

Maddison, of Ernest Street, Hendon, was found so drunk that police took her to the A&E department, a court was told.

But during unwarranted aggression at 10pm on Thursday, July 8, she verbally abused staff and caused criminal damage.

The incident happened at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Maddison was drinking a crate of lager and a bottle of whisky a day around the time of the offence.

Prosecutor Rebecca Gibson explained the case to the court.

She said: “She had been taken to a ward in the Accident and Emergency unit.

“Police had taken her there, due to the fact she was heavily intoxicated.

“While receiving treatment she became verbally abusive towards staff and kicked out at a door, causing it to smash. It was toughened safety glass.

“I would like you to consider compensation of £100. It’s a matter that was committed on impulse.

“She has previous convictions for criminal damage, the last was in 2018 and was dealt with by a compensation order.”

Maddison pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage of under £5,000.

Greg Flaxen, defending, said his client had endured a number of hardships and had admitted to the charge without delay.

He said: “It’s a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

“It’s going to come as no surprise that my client's issue, her Achilles’ heel, is alcohol.

“It was a crate of lager and a bottle of whisky daily at around this time. She has been homeless and has sofa-surfed

“My submission would be that it’s a hospital and they deserve their money back, that is undisputed.

“She is currently living with her mum at her address and is searching for a more permanent place.”

Magistrates told Maddison her previous offences had led them to increase her punishment.

They fined her £80 and ordered her to pay the hospital £100 compensation, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.