Sunderland woman smashed former Hendon pub's windows with a hammer in Bitcoin buy-up row
The pub is closed and converted into flats
A Sunderland woman who believed herself conned out of ownership of a closed down pub smashed its windows with a hammer after its conversion to flats.
Nicole Burton’s daylight wrecking spree at the former Hendon Garden boozer in Gray Road, Hendon, caused £250 of damage.
Burton, 49, of Hylton Road, was spotted turning up in her motor at 3.50pm on Wednesday, July 5, and calmly breaking four windows in a row.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard she claimed to have bought the outlet via a Bitcoin deal with her family – but has no proof of purchase.
Her solicitor said she had been sectioned by them due to mental health concerns when she tried to claim ownership.
Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The owner says he bought the building which was previously a pub in 2016.
“He has then sought authority to change it into flats, which was granted in 2017.
“A female was seen stopping her vehicle and getting out and walking to flat 3, which is on the corner.
“She gets out of the vehicle with a hammer, and she smashes windows. She worked her way forward, keeping in the same position.
“She returned to her vehicle and drove away. CCTV was checked and it picked up the incident.
“In interview, the defendant admitted the offence but seemed to suggest that the property belonged to her.”
Burton pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.
David Forrester, defending, said: “It’s an unusual set of circumstances. This was a pub in 2016.
“This lady believed that she had bought it from a member of her family by way of a Bitcoin transaction.
“She has no idea as to the current owner. She has never met him and has nothing against him.
“At this time, she believed that she was owner. She said that she bought it from family. She does not have any documentation related to this property.
“She was not being vengeful but was, maybe, thought disorientated. It’s more an indication of her mental thought disorder that she got diddled by her family.”
Magistrates ordered Burton to pay £250 compensation and fined her £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.