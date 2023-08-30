A Sunderland woman who believed herself conned out of ownership of a closed down pub smashed its windows with a hammer after its conversion to flats.

Nicole Burton’s daylight wrecking spree at the former Hendon Garden boozer in Gray Road, Hendon, caused £250 of damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton, 49, of Hylton Road, was spotted turning up in her motor at 3.50pm on Wednesday, July 5, and calmly breaking four windows in a row.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hendon Garden, also previously known as the Grays Inn. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard she claimed to have bought the outlet via a Bitcoin deal with her family – but has no proof of purchase.

Her solicitor said she had been sectioned by them due to mental health concerns when she tried to claim ownership.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The owner says he bought the building which was previously a pub in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has then sought authority to change it into flats, which was granted in 2017.

“A female was seen stopping her vehicle and getting out and walking to flat 3, which is on the corner.

“She gets out of the vehicle with a hammer, and she smashes windows. She worked her way forward, keeping in the same position.

“She returned to her vehicle and drove away. CCTV was checked and it picked up the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In interview, the defendant admitted the offence but seemed to suggest that the property belonged to her.”

Burton pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

David Forrester, defending, said: “It’s an unusual set of circumstances. This was a pub in 2016.

“This lady believed that she had bought it from a member of her family by way of a Bitcoin transaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has no idea as to the current owner. She has never met him and has nothing against him.

“At this time, she believed that she was owner. She said that she bought it from family. She does not have any documentation related to this property.

“She was not being vengeful but was, maybe, thought disorientated. It’s more an indication of her mental thought disorder that she got diddled by her family.”