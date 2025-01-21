Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum who dumped waste close to her home three times in 10 days cost the council £300 to clean up her mess, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayley Paul’s antics in August were caught on CCTV and checks of discarded items found evidence which brought investigators to her door.

Paul, 37, was also caught on CCTV leaving her property in Don View, Boldon Colliery, while carrying empty boxes from retailer Ikea and other trash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The items were later found in a nearby alleyway, but she failed to remove personal documentation linking her to the environmental offending, prosecutor Victoria Molloy said.

The fly tipper struck on Saturday, August 10, Friday August 16 and Tuesday, August 20, borough magistrates were told.

At her first court appearance, Paul pleaded not guilty to three counts of depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit.

But she did not attend her trial at the same court in October and the case was found proven in her absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Molloy, representing South Tyneside Council, told Paul’s sentencing hearing: “There are three separate incidents of household waste being dumped in a pedestrian cut-through from the defendant’s home.

“The rubbish comprised of Ikea boxes and drawers and in the drawers were letters of identification related to the defendant.

“The defendant was invited to an interview with the local authority, but she failed to engage.

“That said, no charges came in regard of that. She was convicted in her absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This lady was with others on the three separate occasions and they were taking items into the alleyway and dumping them.

“The local authority says these were flagrant breaches. There were £300 in clean-up costs, but disturbance was minimal. There’s an application for court costs of £1,200.”

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said the account given by Ms Molloy was fully accepted.

Mr Forrester added: “She’s a young woman with various mental health issues. The option may be to adjourn for reports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates ordered a report tailored to the punishment of a high-level community order.

They adjourned the case, and Paul will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, April 8.

Before leaving court, Paul said: "I am sorry for what I've done."