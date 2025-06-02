A woman has sadly died after being involved in a three vehicle collision in Sunderland city centre on Friday (May 30).

Just after 3pm on Friday (May 30), police received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1231, Stockton Road, near to the junction with Cowan Terrace, close to Park Lane Interchange.

It is understood a white Skoda Octavia, a black BMW 1 series and a blue Fiat 500 have collided on the carriageway.

Emergency services attended where the occupant of the Fiat 500 was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Sadly, the 88-year-old woman died the following day (Saturday, May 31).

The driver of the Skoda suffered minor injuries, and the occupants of the BMW were uninjured.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who died in this tragic collision.

“We continue to offer them all of the support they need and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who have been in touch with the police already for their help and support.

“We are now appealing for any information and dash cam footage in relation to the collision and in particular any footage of the vehicles involved in the lead up to the collision.

“If you were travelling on the A1231 Stockton Road area between 3pm and 3.10pm on Friday afternoon then please make contact with the us.

“We would like to remind members of the public to respect the ongoing investigation, and this includes refraining from making any speculation or commentary, either in the community or on social media, that could jeopardise any future legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or via the report forms on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number NP-20250530-0711.