Woman sadly dies and man arrested following fatal collision in Washington

A woman has sadly died following a two vehicle collision in Washington and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Northumbria Police officers are now appealing for information following the fatal collision.

The A195 where the collision took place. | Google

A spokesperson said: “At about 2.35pm on Thursday, May 8, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A195 eastbound between the junctions with Sedling Road and the A182.

“It involved a black Ford Fiesta car and a white Vauxhall Insignia car.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 50s, was found to have sustained serious injuries.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency responders, she passed away a short time later.

“A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particular keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up to the collision which could assist their enquiries.

Officers also want to speak with motorists who were travelling on the A1 southbound between the Angel of the North and the A195 junction between 2.15pm and 2.45pm.

Inspector Steven Clare said: “This is a tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and we will continue to offer them any support we can.

“Our investigation into the collision is ongoing, and we are now appealing for witnesses who could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with drivers who were travelling in the area at the time, and to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital to our enquiries.”

You can contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report forms form on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20250508-0597.