A teenager on her "first ever night out" was targeted by a violent robber who has now been put behind bars.

Natalie Glenn approached her victim, who was out celebrating her 18th birthday, demanded her bag, wrestled it from her then was tripped up by a brave teen passer-by.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the owner tried to get her bag back, Glenn warned "I'm going to ****** stab you" and the victim let go.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the owner tried to get her bag back, Glenn warned "I'm going to ****** stab you" and the victim let go.

In an impact statement, the victim said the robbery has deeply affected her and added: "I feel I can't enjoy myself or live my life normally.

"I'm only 18-years-old. This put me off ever going out with my friends again. It was my first ever night out, it was my 18th birthday."

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court the victim had been out with friends in January and was heading to get a taxi at Holmeside, Sunderland, in the early hours of the morning when she encountered Glenn, who was with an unknown male.

Mr Pallister said: "She felt a tug on her shoulder and saw it was the female, who said 'give me your bag, love'.

"She said no and the defendant used force to pull her bag from her shoulder.

"She was fighting with the defendant to try to keep hold of her bag.

"A male, who was 16 at the time, went to the complainant's assistance and either threw or tripped the defendant to the ground.

"The defendant, who by that time had hold of the bag, stood up and the complainant started struggling, trying to get her bag.

"The defendant started to get angry, gritting her teeth. She put her hand in her pocket and said 'I'm going to ******* stab you'.

"The complainant was frightened for her safety and let go of the bag."

Glenn, 28, of Whitehead Street, South Shields, who has a criminal record, admitted robbery.

Penny Hall, defending, said Glenn has been drug free while in custody on remand, has sought help with her mental health and has made significant progress.

At the sentence hearing Glenn read out a letter to the court which said: "I'm really disappointed in myself for even having to write this after committing a robbery."

Glenn said at the time of the offence she was living on the streets and addicted to heroin and cocaine and added: "Once I realised the severity I was so ashamed of myself, it gave me a bit of a kick I needed to start working on drugs and lifestyle.

"I want a better life, I am dedicated to reaching that goal.

"I often think of my victim and how she must have felt that night and how she must feel now. I apologise profusely.

"I have never done anything like this before and I never will again."