Woman refused to be breath tested after crashing her uninsured Audi outside Sunderland sandwich shop
A woman who refused to be breath tested after crashing her uninsured Audi outside a Sunderland sandwich shop has been spared jail.
Dayna-Jo Connolly, 26, and two pals fled from the Sea Road crash scene, near Roker, but were traced to a nearby eatery by police tipped off by a witness.
Connolly, of Newcastle Road, Fulwell, turned aggressive when asked to blow into a breathalyser at 7.25pm on Friday, December 2, a court heard.
Magistrates in South Tyneside handed her a 10-week prison term, suspended for 15 months, and a 34-month driving ban – and warned her against reoffending.
Prosecutor Mike Lawson said: “The defendant was driving, with two female passengers, when there was a collision.
“They then left the scene but returned sometime later to collect belongings.
“She was traced to a food shop and identified by a witness and thereafter arrested.
“She became abusive and refused to provide a sample at the police station.
“The aggravating factors are the carrying of passengers and failing to provide, which has a 12-week prison starting point.”
Connolly pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis and driving without insurance at an earlier hearing.
Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “The reality is that the defendant is extremely remorseful about her actions. She comes from a very unstable family background.
“She had attended her best friend’s funeral and there was a hoo-ha with her ex-boyfriend, and she felt she had to get into her vehicle to avoid a possible domestic incident.
“She had had a couple of drinks. The only reason she got into the vehicle was to avoid a domestic incident. She made a mistake.”
Magistrates suspended Connolly’s sentence on the grounds they believe she can be rehabilitated.
She must also complete 25 rehabilitation days with the Probation Service and pay a £154 victim surcharge.
John Lee, chair of the bench, told her at least part of the suspended sentence would likely be activated if she offended again.