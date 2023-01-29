Woman refused to be breath tested after crashing her uninsured Audi outside Sunderland sandwich shop

Dayna-Jo Connolly, 26, and two pals fled from the Sea Road crash scene, near Roker, but were traced to a nearby eatery by police tipped off by a witness.

Connolly, of Newcastle Road, Fulwell, turned aggressive when asked to blow into a breathalyser at 7.25pm on Friday, December 2, a court heard.

Magistrates in South Tyneside handed her a 10-week prison term, suspended for 15 months, and a 34-month driving ban – and warned her against reoffending.

Dayna-Jo Connolly.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson said: “The defendant was driving, with two female passengers, when there was a collision.

“They then left the scene but returned sometime later to collect belongings.

“She was traced to a food shop and identified by a witness and thereafter arrested.

“She became abusive and refused to provide a sample at the police station.

“The aggravating factors are the carrying of passengers and failing to provide, which has a 12-week prison starting point.”

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “The reality is that the defendant is extremely remorseful about her actions. She comes from a very unstable family background.

“She had attended her best friend’s funeral and there was a hoo-ha with her ex-boyfriend, and she felt she had to get into her vehicle to avoid a possible domestic incident.

“She had had a couple of drinks. The only reason she got into the vehicle was to avoid a domestic incident. She made a mistake.”

Magistrates suspended Connolly’s sentence on the grounds they believe she can be rehabilitated.

She must also complete 25 rehabilitation days with the Probation Service and pay a £154 victim surcharge.