Woman 'raped by two strangers at asylum seekers' accommodation' in Sunderland, jury told

A woman was raped by two strangers at asylum seekers' accommodation after being lured to the property from a bus stop, jurors have heard.

Saheed Rasoolli, 30, and Araz Abdulla, 23, each took a turn to rape the victim in the bedroom of a flat at Roker Avenue in Sunderland, it is claimed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard she was left with nail marks to her neck, throat and arms after the ordeal.

Prosecutor Paul Abrahams told jurors the woman had been waiting for a bus in the city in May when she was approached by Rasoolli, who had "decided at this early stage he was going to have sex with this female, whatever her views".

Mr Abrahams said the victim was taken by Rasoolli to a "multi-occupancy building, containing a number of flats occupied by asylum seekers" and into Abdulla's bedroom, who left the room.

He told jurors: "Rasoolli, without warning pushed her on the bed."

Mr Abrahams said Rasoolli had sex with the woman and added: "She told him to stop and tried to push him off, she made it clear she didn't want to have any kind of sexual activity but despite her attempts, he ignored her and continued to force himself on her."

The court heard when Rasoolli had finished with the victim he left the room, Abdulla returned and took his turn to rape the woman.

Mr Abrahams said: "Again, she hadn't wanted any kind of sexual activity and told him to stop.

"She tried pushing him away but he continued raping her."

The court heard when Abdulla finished with the woman he left the room and she was able to get away.

The court heard two days into the police manhunt for the two attackers, Abdulla approached an officer and claimed he had been assaulted by a male and female.

Mr Abrahams said: "He suggested Rasoolli had threatened him into having sex with the girl. He claimed Rasoolli had a knife and while threatening him had put the knife to his head.

"He said the girl grabbed his head and forced him to give her oral sex and demanded he have sex with her.

"He said he had done this while Rasoolli had been outside the bedroom with the knife.

"He then said he had ran away and slept rough because he was frightened."

The court heard Rasoolli was arrested in Middlesbrough on June 10.

He told police in his first interview the woman had "come on to him" and he had "begged her to go away".

During a second interview he said the alleged victim had "made it up".

He dismissed Abdulla's claims.

Abdulla, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, and Rasoolli, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, both deny an offence of rape.

The trial continues.