The incident happened at Greens in Low Row.

Troublesome Susan Carroll, 59, became aggressive at Greens in Low Row – from which she was barred – and lashed out.

Carroll, of South Durham Court, Hendon, had been drinking gin at a friend’s home on Wednesday, October 13.

The pair then embarked on a pub crawl, prosecutor Rebecca Gibson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

After the attack, Carroll staggered outside and fell over and was unable to get up by herself.

Mrs Gibson said Carroll’s history of drunken antics had left her banned from several city outlets under the Pubwatch scheme.

She added: “The landlady was at work at 5.47pm when the defendant came in. They are known to each other.

“She refused her a drink as she was clearly drunk, and she was also barred.

“The defendant began throwing beer mats around and straw holders onto the floor.

“The assistant manager spoke to her and calmed her, but she went outside and was bothering other customers.

“She came back in and started talking to the landlady but then punched her in the mouth.

“It caused her immediate pain. Other customers intervened. The landlord describes being in shock.

“What aggravates this offence is that her victim was carrying out her employment.”

Carroll pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

The court heard she has three previous convictions – two for battery and one for causing criminal damage.

Her second battery offence, in 2017, was a similar attack on a bar staff member but in a different pub.

And her criminal damage offence, from 2019, was also committed in a boozer.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “She suffers from depression and profound mental health issues.

“She had gone to a friend’s house, and they had got out a strong bottle of gin. After that, she has little recollection.

“She is on the Pubwatch scheme, she is barred from several city centre pubs. She accepts the offence but can’t remember it.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and granted Carroll unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, November 23.