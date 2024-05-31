Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rapist taxi driver is now in prison

Ian Phillips, rapist.

A woman who was raped by a predatory taxi driver has been praised by Northumbria Police for her "incredible bravery and strength" in helping see justice done.

As reported in the Echo, taxi driver Ian Phillips clocked off from his shift in the early hours of February 12, 2023 and disabled his in-car camera, before waiting around outside the bars and pubs of Sunderland city centre for a victim.

The woman he picked up had become separated from her group of friends. She was helped into Phillips’ car by well-meaning passers-by, who trusted the driver to take her home safely.

Instead, Phillips drove the woman to a secluded spot before forcing himself upon her.

The victim reported the attack later that morning and police immediately launched an investigation.

Phillips, 48, of Noble Street, Easington Colliery was later charged with rape. He denied the offence, but was found guilty by a jury after a five-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was jailed for 12 years on Friday, May 24 and he will be subject to strict licence conditions for a further five years. He was also given a life-long order to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register and a restraining order.

Detective Constable Hayley Mcintosh, who led the investigation, said: “Phillips is a calculating predator who targeted his victim and subjected her to a terrifying ordeal.

“He refused to accept responsibility for his disgusting actions and we absolutely welcome this lengthy prison sentence following his conviction.

“The victim has shown incredible bravery and strength to come forward and throughout the trial, and I hope this outcome will provide some form of closure and she is able to move forward with her life.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and this conviction should yet again serve as a warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view of consent.

“Support is always available from our officers and the many fantastic partners we work with – we’re here for you and will do everything within our power to secure justice.”