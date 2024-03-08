Woman left 'traumatised and scared' by boyfriend's brutal attacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brute who attacked his girlfriend twice in less than a fortnight has been put behind bars.

Michael McKenzie screamed, shouted and pushed the victim around on August 3, 2023, then lashed out with his fists nine days later and punched her in the body and head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Crown Court heard during the second episode of violence he also bit her lip and caused it to bleed.

McKenzie, 43, of Heatherlaw, Blackfell, Washington, who has previous convictions for attacking an ex partner, admitted common assault and assault.

In a victim statement the woman, who was left bruised after the second attack, said: "I felt I was going to be killed. I've never been so frightened in all my life."

She said she was left "traumatised and scared".

Glen Gatland, defending, said McKenzie, who works in roofing, has a job open to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court head the woman has since stated she did not want McKenzie to be arrested or imprisoned for what he did.

Judge Christopher Prince said: "Whatever her view may be, it is not for her to decide the appropriate punishment, it is a matter for me to decide."

Judge Prince said McKenzie completed a "building better relationships" programme after the last woman was attacked and told him: "You have clearly not learned from it."