Woman led police on 80mph chase in Range Rover through streets of Sunderland

A mum who hit 80mph in a Range Rover while fleeing police for 12 minutes on Sunderland streets in the dead of night has been spared jail.

Vicilei Brand, 33, floored her red Evoque model and hit her top speed in a 40mph residential neighbourhood.

Brand, of Great Lime Road, Houghton, did so after police spotted her speeding on the A19 dual carriageway and tried to pull her over.

When the chase on Saturday, May 25 last year, was brought to a close, she jumped out and was found hiding behind a shed.

She claimed not to have been the driver but later confessed all, prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Other people were likely in the vehicle and may have coerced her into not stopping, her solicitor insisted.

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Brand for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months with conditions which include her staying sober for 120 successive days.

Mr Anderson said: “The officer became aware of a red Range Rover. He was doing 70mph and it was travelling in excess of that as it went past.

“It slowed as it came to traffic lights and stopped. He saw that it was a lady driver.

“He got behind the vehicle, but it made off through the lights. He was unsure if the driver was looking for somewhere to park safely or make off.

“He got in front to stop it and got out to speak to the driver, but it made off. He went into pursuit mode and the Range Rover made off.

“It hit 80mph in Ferryboat Lane and on Washington Road, it almost hit a barrier while doing 60mph in a 30mph. Another police car joined the chase.

“It then went into Caithness Road, doing 50mph in a 20mph and narrowly missing a parked vehicle.

“The vehicle then went through Red House and into Hylton Lane, where it went at 80mph in a 40mph, and through a red light.

“It stopped in Corinthian Square. She was hiding behind a shed. She initially said she wasn’t the driver but after legal advice, said she was.”

Brand pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Brand had been living in a stressful environment and suffered from mental health issues.

Mr Armstrong told the judge: “I concede that the starting point for you to consider is one of custody. I’m not going to hide from that.

“I don’t think it’s surprising that she wasn’t the only person in the car when it was being driven.

“It does look like she tried to stop on three occasions but at the last minute, she was encouraged to continue the journey.”

Judge Passfield ordered Brand to complete 15 rehabilitation days and wear an alcohol monitoring tag for 120 days.

She banned her from driving for 18 months and she must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The judge said: “This was a serious offence. It involved a police chase in the region of 12 minutes and excessive speed and over a red light.”