Woman kicked policewoman in face after being restrained in Sunderland city centre

Katie Welsh, 29, kicked the officer's right cheek as she and colleagues struggled to calm her on a pavement near The Beehive.

In footage played to a court, Welsh, of Woodland View, West Rainton, was heard repeatedly swearing at police and telling them to get off her.

Her reaction was in part due to a dislike of policemen following an allegation made by her against another force being dismissed, it was claimed.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

It was also claimed she had not intended to strike the officer and was remorseful, and had no previous convictions – but she was intoxicated.

Prosecutor Greg Flaxen said Welsh’s attack happened at 11.30pm on Saturday, April 30, adding: “There had been an altercation in a public house.

“The defendant can be seen as one of up to three people being held on the ground outside by police.

“She is being restrained and at this point she was not under arrest. She is then arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“She begins to struggle, and four or five officers are there holding her down. She speaks about an incident where she appears to have been the victim.

“The female officer is at the legs end. The defendant is kicking out and kicks the officer in the face, causing immediate pain and some reddening.

“The WPC was kicked on the right cheek. It appears to have been reckless.”

Welsh pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

In a victim statement, the officer said Welsh was slurring her words and was clearly drunk.

David Forrester, defending, said Welsh had developed an “absolute and utter” dislike of male officers after an allegation made to another force had been dismissed.

He added: “She doesn’t accept deliberately kicking the officer but accepts she kicked out and apologises for that.

“There was an incident in a pub between her and another girl. No charges came from that.

“Her reaction could be due to, ‘You didn’t believe me last time, you don’t believe me this time’,”