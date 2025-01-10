Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunk taken for treatment by police to Sunderland’s main hospital kicked a nurse to the ground in an “abhorrent” attack she could not recall, a court heard.

Ellie Warren, 21, who was being treated for a wrist injury, sent the medic tumbling to the floor of a ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Warren, of Poplar Street, Chester-le-Street, apologised in a police interview in which she admitted she had no memory of the attack due to alcohol.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said the offender was arrested after being abusive to police called to deal with an incident.

Ms Burgess told magistrates in South Tyneside: “When officers attended, it appears she had a problem with another female.

“She was abusive and made threats. There was a cut to her wrist. Because of concern for her, she was taken to hospital.

“She was placed on a ward but wouldn’t calm down and so was removed. She was taken back when she calmed down.

“While being seen by a nurse, she kicked her on the leg, and the nurse fell to the floor. She describes pain because of the assault

“During police interview, she was shown footage of the assault. She said, ‘I’m sorry. I can’t remember, I was drunk’.”

In a victim statement, the nurse said: “I was shocked. I was in a lot of pain and was extremely upset.

“I had to take myself off duty for at least 30 minutes. The way Warren spoke to me was disgusting.”

Warren, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.

Robin Ford, defending, said Warren had been profusely apologetic during her police interview, adding: “It was more than just ‘sorry’.

“I’ve seen the notes, and she was more than disgusted. She said that she couldn’t believe she had done that to a nurse and someone who was trying to help her.

“The nurse was thinking of others and not of herself, unlike Ellie that night who was not thinking of others.

“She’d had a night out and it went a bit wrong. That’s the drunk and disorderly and the abhorrent behaviour.”

Magistrates sentenced Warren to a 12-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered her to pay the nurse £50 compensation.