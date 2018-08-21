Woman jailed after committing sex offence against boy and then claiming he raped her

A drunk woman "inflicted herself" on a teenage boy - and then accused him of raping her when he revealed what she had done.

Mandy Stubbs, 36, was jailed for four years and eight months because she "pointed the finger of blame" at the lad when her only interest was to "satisfy her own sexual desires".

Stubbs "played the victim" and claimed the boy had "come on to her" when in fact she drunkenly seduced him and coerced him into having sex with her.

She was jailed and placed on the sex offenders register for life as a judge told her she had been "disgracefully drunk" during the incident.

Durham Crown Court heard that Stubbs began by kissing the startled youngster on the neck and cheek as he tried to stop her advances on him.

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, said she then “flopped on top” of him and undid his trousers, before performing a sex act on him.

The court was told that she removed her leggings before full sex followed.

But, Mr Dodds told the court that when it was reported to police and she was subsequently questioned, Stubbs gave a different account of events, claiming that the boy “came on to her” and she was the “victim” of rape.

Stubbs, 36, of Calvert Terrace, Murton, was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a child, offences she denied at a plea hearing, in February.

The case was listed for a trial, scheduled in July and later put back to this month, but it was “mentioned” back at the court on June 28, when she admitted one of the three counts.

It was “accepted” by the Crown, negating the need for a trial.

Sentence was adjourned to allow preparation of a background report on Stubbs, in which the court heard she again suggested the boy had made the advances.

But, Jane Foley, for Stubbs, told the sentencing hearing she no longer stands by that account.

Ms Foley said: “The defendant was very intoxicated at the time the offence took place and, whatever limited recollection she has is not just limited, it’s distorted.”

In an impact statement read to the court the boy said: "It has affected my confidence, I feel embarrassed about it and don't want to go out because I feel everyone is talking about it."

His mother said in a statement: "I feel my son has been violated by her actions."

Ms Foley added: "She has suffered numerous traumas and rather than seek help for herself she has tried to get by through consuming excessive amounts of alcohol over the years.

"It has had a huge impact on her family relationships and and her own children have not lived with her for some time."

Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “She is directly accusing this boy of two counts of rape.

“I take this as a case of her having little or no remorse.

“She will be sentenced on the basis that she has pointed the finger of blame at the complainant.”

Jailing her for four years and eights months, Judge Carroll said while “disgracefully drunk” she, “inflicted sexual contact” on the boy, “to satisfy your own sexual desires, with a complete disregard for his needs.”

Stubbs will now be subject to registration as a sex offender for life and restrictions under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, indefinitely.