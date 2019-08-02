Woman in critical condition after being hit by a van on Chester Road in Sunderland
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit by a van.
Shortly after 8.00am on Friday, August 2, police received a report of a collision on Chester Road at the junction with Saint Marks Road in Sunderland.
Emergency services were called to reports that a 60-year-old woman had been knocked down by a Ford Transit van. The Great North Air Ambulance also landed to assist
Srithar Nagarajah, 40, who works at News Line on St Mark's Road witnessed the incident. He said: "After it happened, someone went to her help. Then we saw the ambulance coming and the air ambulance landing and I think they've taken her. Then the police closed off the roads."
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and her condition is described as being critical.
The road was closed for two hours however it has now fully re-opened.
The driver of the van is helping police with enquiries and did not require any medical treatment.
Sergeant Armstrong, of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols Department, said: “A full investigation into how the collision occurred is now underway and the family of the woman involved have been notified.
“At the time of the collision we know that Chester Road was busy with members of the public, many of which assisted those involved in the collision until the emergency services arrived.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police via 101 and use reference number 203 02/08/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.