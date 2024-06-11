Sunderland woman hit officer with rock after police attended fake 999 call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman struck a police officer on the jaw with a rock in an act of violent bravado outside her home, a court heard.

Chelsea Higgins, 22, summoned police by a fake 999 call and also threw a glass bottle in their direction before she was chased and caught.

She led officers to her home in St Luke’s Road, Ford Estate, at 10.20pm on Monday, April 29 – then began her stone-throwing antics.

Higgins also lobbed one which caused £250 of damage when it struck their vehicle, prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Three weeks later, on Wednesday, May 22, she came to police attention again when she re-dialled the emergency hotline.

Instead of talking to raise an alarm, she stayed silent and played music down the line.

Magistrates ordered a report into her wellbeing after hearing she has autism and may have another undiagnosed mental health condition.

Mrs O’Hegarty said: “Officers attended after an abandoned 999 call. The defendant was on the other side of the street to where they parked.

“When they attempted to engage with her, she ran away but then reappeared and began to throw rocks at the vehicle.

“One hit the vehicle, making an audible noise, and she began to throw others. One hit an officer on his jaw, causing no injury.

“She then threw a glass bottle which hit the ground and smashed. In interview, she said that she was showing off.”

Higgins pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker, attempted criminal damage and misuse of public communications to cause annoyance or anxiety.

Mrs O’Hegarty said Higgins faces up to 16 weeks behind bars for the offence of common assault.

Of the communications crime, Alastair Naismith, defending Higgins, who has no previous convictions, said: “It was repeatedly calling 999 and playing music down the line but not speaking.

“The suggestion today is that you adjourn for a pre-sentence report including a mental health assessment. She has various issues including severe autism.”