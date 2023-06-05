Woman forced to flee home through window after arsonist put fireworks through letterbox

They have also praised Robert Anthony Wilkinson’s victim “for her bravery” after she was forced to escape her home through a window.

Wilkinson, 30, was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Durham Crown Court after pleading guilty to arson.

Wilkinson had been arguing with his victim in the street last August before leaving and returning with fireworks.

He then proceeded to light them and put them through the letterbox at the address in Shotton Colliery, trapping the woman inside.

The victim managed to escape through a window although the home was badly damaged with the fire spreading to the children’s bedrooms.

Luckily the children were playing out but investigators noted the fire could have been fatal if the children had been at home as it spread so quickly.

Wilkinson, of Peterlee, was identified as a suspect and promptly arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness and threats to kill.And, despite giving a “no comment” interview, he was charged and taken to court.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness but was found guilty of the other two charges following a trial.

Detective Constable Ash Hagar, of Peterlee CID, who led the investigation, said afterwards: “This was a reckless crime that could have proved fatal so we are pleased to see justice served.