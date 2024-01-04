Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland mum who flouted a roads’ ban and during separate offending assaulted two police officers, could be jailed.

Chantell Martin, 43, was given the warning by magistrates in South Tyneside who ordered a prison-level all-options report into her crimes.

They heard Martin, of Thomas Street, Ryhope, failed to provide a sample for analysis when stopped by police at a city McDonald’s in March 2022.

During her arrest, she scratched an officer near an eye and attacked another after being dragged into custody - and was found in possession of cannabis.

She was also driving without insurance or a licence, obstructed police and committed an act of criminal damage.

And on Thursday, May 12, 2022 – while believed subject to an interim driving ban - she was found at the wheel by police during an incident in Chilton Moor, Co Durham.

Of the March offences, prosecutor Jessica Singh said: “Police attended a McDonald’s due to concerns about a driver being under the influence.

“Officers saw the defendant driving and they caused her to stop her car. A roadside breath test was failed.

“They tried to arrest her, but she refused to get out of the patrol car and threatened that she would only get out to kick officers.

“When out, she clawed the face of one of the PCs, and was aggressive in custody, where she assaulted a second officer.

“A quantity of cannabis was found in her bag, and she did not have a valid driving licence or insurance.”

And of her offending on May 12, Ms Singh added: “A member of the public called the police.

“It was about an incident where the defendant has driven, and a dog has run out and there has been an argument with a neighbour.

“A police computer check showed that she was disqualified from driving.”

Martin was found guilty of the March offences in her absence at a hearing in June 2022 and has yet to be sentenced.

She pleaded to charges from May 12 of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Martin was also handed a three-year roads’ ban on May 21, 2022, for drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance the previous day.

She has three previous convictions from 20 offences, 13 being for theft or kindred, the remainder driving matters.

Tim Gregory, defending, said: “She has some offences in 2005 but then it’s 20 years almost since the second batch of offences.

“She’s a very capable lady and used to work as a manager for a housing association.

“There was clearly quite a series of offences that happened on the one day. She’s a lady who is now more settled.”