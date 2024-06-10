Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A danger driver has been warned she faces jail for causing the death of a cyclist.

Vicky Hardy was behind the wheel of a BMW when she hit Ali Reza Ghaisar on Hylton Road, Sunderland, on July 31, 2022.

At Newcastle Crown Court today she pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

No details of what happened were outlined during the brief hearing.

Hardy, 44, of Helmsdale Road, Sunderland, will be sentenced in September.

Judge Penny Moreland told her: "You will be sentenced for the offence you have admitted on September 2.

"I'm directing a pre-sentence report is prepared to assist the judge that sentences you. You can have bail on the condition you continue to receive post at the address you gave at the magistrates' court.

"Please don't draw any conclusions about the sentence you will get from the fact I'm directing a report and granting bail.

"I know you will have been warned a sentence of immediate custody is inevitable for an offence such as this."

Mr Ghaisar was 48 when he lost his life to the incident.

His family said he was ‘one of a kind’ and ‘loved by all’, and a man who was ‘very well-known throughout the UK and other countries across the globe’.

“He had a huge friend base in Sunderland and London,” they said in a statement after his death.

“He was unique and one of a kind. He was loved by all.

“Ali was somebody who always helped others and was always happy with the small things in life. He would give his last pound to help another soul.