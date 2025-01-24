Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman crime-free for over 20 years plunged back into offending when she joined an accomplice in pinching from a Wearside superstore, a court heard.

Ruth Lane, 39, played the minor role when the partners-in-crime entered Sainsbury’s, at Washington’s Galleries shopping centre, and placed £368 of goods into an empty pram.

Lane, of Tennyson Court, Old Fold, Gateshead, did not profit from the theft on Wednesday, July 10, as all items were recovered.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told a combination of poor mental health and financial worries were instrumental to her offence.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The facts speak for themselves. They stole items which were then recovered. She made admissions to police during interview.

“She was also convicted of an offence on November 11, which clearly post-dates the offence before you today.”

Lane pleaded guilty to a single count of theft from a shop.

Adrian Ions, defending, told the court: “The matter goes back some six months. At the time of the offence there hadn’t been anything for about 24 years.

“You’ve heard this is a joint matter. The co-accused was a male and it’s clear that he was, perhaps, the main protagonist.

“He’s the one going and taking the goods and placing them in a pram. The pram was empty.

“This defendant completely accepts that she knew what was happening and completely accepts that she assisted the other person.

“She perhaps went a little bit along with him. She had some mental health problems but is now in a much better place.

“She tells me there were significant mental health and financial issues. Her mental health has improved.

“This offence wasn’t drug related, it was mental health coupled with her financial situation.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Lane £120 and ordered she pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

The judge warned her about her future conduct, telling her further offending would bring her back before the courts.

She added: “I’m concerned that there were two shop thefts last year. There has been nothing since then.”

The court did not confirm the outcome of any legal proceedings against the male.