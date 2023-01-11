Woman due to appear in court after death of Maya Louise Chappell
A second person is due to appear in court charged after the death of a Shotton Colliery toddler.
Two-year-old Maya Louise Chappell died in hospital in September 2022, two days after being found in a critical condition at an address in Shotton Colliery.
Dana Carr, 24, formerly of Shotton Colliery, is due to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, January 11, charged with allowing the death of a child and a second charge of child cruelty.
The 26-year-old is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, January 13.
Police attended an address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday, September 28, and Maya was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, by air ambulance in a critical condition.
Durham Police had previously said a police vehicle was also “deliberately damaged” while officers attended the scene.