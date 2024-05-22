Woman due in court after death of Sunderland teenager Mia Marsh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mia died at the scene of the collision in December 2023.

A woman is due in court after a teenager died in a road incident just weeks before Christmas.

Northumbria Police were called to the stretch of the A1231 between the Northern Spire and Queen Alexandra bridges shortly after 1.20am on December 3, 2023, where a black Vauxhall Astra had left the carriageway and crossed the central reservation before colliding with fencing on the opposite side of the road.

Seventeen-year-old Mia Marsh, from Hylton Castle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Mia Marsh has paid tribute following her death in a collision.

An investigation into the incident, which also left three other people injured, was launched immediately.

Now Northumbria Police have confirmed a a woman is due in court tomorrow, Thursday, May 23.

A force spokesperson said: “We can confirm a 19-year-old woman is due to appear in court on Thursday, May 23, to answer a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.”

In a tribute issued shortly after her death, Mia’s dad Gary, mum Danielle and sister McKenzie paid tribute to the loving girl who would ‘go out of the way to help anyone’.

A family statement said: “Mia was funny, outgoing and beautiful. She would light up a room and was one of a kind.

“We are devastated by what has happened. She was so looking forward to becoming an auntie and we can’t believe that she has been cruelly taken away from us, with her whole future ahead of her.

“Mia was a people person. She had just got a job at Footasylum, which she loved, and was also training at Hays Travel – working to help people and put a smile on their faces.

“She and her sister McKenzie were best friends, and Mia loved her dog Billy. We have so many treasured memories – holidays together in the caravan growing up, as well as going abroad to Disneyland, Greece and Bulgaria.

“She loved spending time with her boyfriend Konna, and she really enjoyed shopping, eating out and socialising. She would be constantly singing in every room she was in – you’d always hear her, even if you didn’t see her.

“As a family, we’ve been blown away by everyone’s response and the messages of support we’ve received – it’s been overwhelming. I’d like to thank everybody for their kindness and it shows how loved Mia was by everyone who knew her.”

An inquest was opened shortly after Mia’s death and adjourned while the investigation was under way.