A woman who suffered 'life-threatening' injuries in an incident in Sunderland has died.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service attended an address in Cullercoats Road in Hylton Castle on Tuesday, August 15.

A police car in Cullercoats Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed a woman in her 40s had suffered 'life-threatening' injuries.

Officers also said a 46-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody.

It has now been confirmed that the woman - who has not been named - has died.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 15, officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Cullercoats Road in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended the scene and found a woman in her 40s with serious head injuries. She was taken to hospital but sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she died on Friday, August 18.

"Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this devastating time and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

"A comprehensive investigation was immediately launched and officers are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail.