Woman dies in Witton Gilbert: Three arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug
Three people have been arrested after a woman in her 30s was found dead in a County Durham village.
Emergency services were called to a property on May Lea in Witton Gilbert, County Durham, at about 5.30pm on Monday, February 6, following reports of concern for a woman's welfare.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, 52 and 21, and one woman, 40, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and remain in police custody.
Police are treating the woman's death as "unexpected" and inquiries are ongoing.
Paramedics were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a private address in Witton Gilbert just before 5pm last night.
"We dispatched a specialist paramedic, two double-crewed ambulances, a duty officer and a doctor from the Great North Air Ambulance."
A Durham Police spokesperson added: "Police were called shortly after 5.30pm last night (February 6) to an address in May Lea, Witton Gilbert following concerns for the welfare of a woman.
"Sadly, the woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Two men aged 52 and 21 and one woman aged 40 were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and remain in police custody.
"The death is being treated as unexpected and enquires are ongoing."